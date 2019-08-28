UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahid Afridi Announces Visit To LoC, Backs Prime Minister's 'Kashmir Hour'

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 07:08 PM

Shahid Afridi announces visit to LoC, backs Prime Minister's 'Kashmir Hour'

Former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi on Wednesday announced to visit the Line of Control (LoC) to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir after India illegally scrapped its autonomy by revoking Article 370

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi on Wednesday announced to visit the Line of Control (LoC) to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir after India illegally scrapped its autonomy by revoking Article 370.

Calling for people to support Prime Minister Imran Khan for Kashmir Hour, Shahid Afridi announced that he will be taking part in a series of events to show solidarity and express support with the people of Kashmir.

He said in a tweet that he would be present at Quaid's mausoleum at noon on Friday and asked his fans to join him there to express solidarity with the Kashmiris who are suffering at the hands of the Indian government's barbaric acts in the Occupied Kashmir, the cricket Country reported.

The all-rounder also said that he would visit the home of a martyr on September 6 and would soon be visiting the Line of Control.

Afridi in a tweet appealed: "Let's respond to PM call for Kashmir Hour as a nation. I will be at Mazar e Quaid at 12 pm on Friday. Join me to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren. On 6 Sep I will visit home of a Shaheed. I will soon be visiting LOC".

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Shahid Afridi Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Visit September Government

Recent Stories

UAE a regional pioneer in women&#039;s empowerment ..

25 minutes ago

PBIF calls for improved laws to contain power thef ..

30 minutes ago

Yemen forces enter Aden, driving out southern sepa ..

2 minutes ago

Media role vital to boost blue economy: Speakers

2 minutes ago

French police hunt robbers of treasured Provence c ..

2 minutes ago

Man kills daughter in Faisalabad

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.