Shahid Afridi asks fans to enjoy rain and stay safe in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

The former captain who is also known as boom boom is seen enjoying rain in Karachi today.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2021) Former Pakistan Captain Shahid Afridi has given a special message for the residents of Karachi, especially for his fans during the rain today.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid Afridi is not one to let the rainy weather go to waste. He shared his picture in which he can been seen enjoying the weather.

However, he asked the fans to enjoy the rain but stay safe.

Afridi wrote, "Karachi walon!!! Weather enjoy karo aur safe raho,".

He is seen in the picture enjoying cloudy view with a tea mug in his hand. Another picture shows him driving around the city with his daughter in the car besides him.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), intermittent rain is expected in Karachi later today after morning showers turned the weather cold.

Weather experts said that the thunder cells, present over the coastal belt of Balochistan, were heading towards Karachi. The PMD had earlier informed that a strong westerly weather system is affecting the country due to which rainfall is taking place in most parts of the country, including Karachi.

PMD Director Sardar Sarfaraz had said that under the system, Karachi will likely receive light rainfall on December 26 and 27. The PMD official had added that Karachi will remain in the grip of cold weather on December 28 during which the temperature might drop to 9 degrees Celsius.