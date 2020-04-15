Shahid Afridi assured help to families of martyred cops

Renowned cricketer, Shahid Afridi, Wednesday met with families of Kohat police martyrs and assured them all possible help and assistance amid coronavirus pandemic

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Tayab Hafeez Cheema, Distict Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Mansoor Aman and Deputy Commissioner, Abdur Rehman was also present on the occasion.

Shahid Afridi announced possible help to families of Kohat police martyrs who are in lock down amid coronavirus pandemic.

Praising police force's sacrifices, he said that families of martyred cops would not be left alone in these difficult moments.