Shahid Afridi, Babar Azam Named In Initial Draft Of "The Hundred"

Pakistan's batsman Babar Azam and former all-rounder Shahid Afridi have been included in the inaugural "The Hundred" player draft scheduled to take place on October 20

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan's batsman Babar Azam and former all-rounder Shahid Afridi have been included in the inaugural "The Hundred" player draft scheduled to take place on October 20.

The upcoming 100-ball English tournament would be played among eight city-based teams, and will take place next year from July 17- August 16, 2020. The eight teams will be based in London (two teams), Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Cardiff and Southampton.

The men's teams will pick their players via a two-stage draft system.

On October 3, teams will be able to select up to three players for their squad.

They have the option of picking at least one England red-ball contracted player and teams with one or more England Test players in their catchment area will be able to pick their preferred player. It is not compulsory for teams to pick a player from their catchment area.

On October 20, the remaining places in the 15-man squads will be filled via a full draft, Sports360 reported .

The tournament will see some amazing changes in the game of cricket. The ends will change every 10 balls and bowlers will be allowed to bowl either 5 or 10 balls consecutively and a maximum of 20 balls per game. The powerplay will be 25 balls for each team. Teams will be able to call timeouts.

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle, England's Eoin Morgan and Australia's Steve Smith have made themselves available for the tournament.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, South Africa's Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada and Quinton de Kock, Aaron Finch of Australia, Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga, West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard and New Zealand skipper Kane William-son are among those to make themselves available for the draft.