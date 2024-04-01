Open Menu

Shahid Afridi Breaks Silence About Babar Azam’s Captaincy

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 01, 2024 | 02:04 PM

Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s captaincy

The former captain expresses surprise over their decision, and suggested Mohammad Rizwan as the suitable candidate for the role of captaincy.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2024) Former Pakistan Captain Shahid Afridi, the former Pakistan cricket captain, has shared his thoughts on the Pakistan Cricket board's choice to reinstate Babar Azam as captain for white-ball cricket.

Afridi expressed surprise and questioned the decision made by the selection committee, which occurred a day after Shaheen Afridi was replaced by Babar Azam.

He highlighted Muhammad Rizwan as a suitable player for the said role.

Despite his reservations, Afridi assured his full support for the Pakistan cricket team and Babar Azam.

The PCB's decision to reinstate Babar Azam as captain for both T20 and ODI formats was made unanimously by the selection committee, chaired by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

The decision followed Babar Azam's earlier resignation from the captaincy post the disappointing performance of the team in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Shaheen Afridi had assumed the T20 captaincy, while Shan Masood was appointed as the Test team captain.

