Shahid Afridi confirms his move for Quetta Gladiators

The all-rounder is happy to be part of Quetta Gladiators but says it will be his last season.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2021) Pakistan legendary all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi has finally spoken up about his joining with Quetta Gladiators for the upcoming seventh edition of Pakistan Super League.

However, playing with Quetta Gladiators will be his last session in the PSL.

In a video message that was shared by Quetta Gladiators on social media, Shahid Afridi expressed happiness over his move. The all-rounder who is known as Boom-boom also shared his future plans.

The 44-year old player said, "As you know, I have featured for almost all teams in the PSL but this will be my last season in the PSL and I am happy to be playing it with Quetta Gladiators,".

Before joining Quetta Gladiators, Afridi had played for three franchises. He featured for Peshawar Zalmi in the first two seasons before moving to Karachi Kings for PSL 3. He also moved to Multan Sultan after playing for Peshawar Zalmi, and played three seasons.

The T20 World Cup winner, despite his age, registered solid numbers in the PSL; he played 50 matches in the six seasons of PSL, picking up 44 wickets with an economy rate of 6.97 and scoring 465 runs at a strike rate of 153.46.

Quetta Gladiators have already made some massive changes, signing Shahid Afridi and England's James Vince along with luring Iftikhar Ahmed away from Islamabad United.