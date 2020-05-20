Shahid Afridi continues efforts to provide relief to poor people

(@fidahassanain)

The former captain of national cricket team shares pictures of volunteers working with his foundation to provide “ration” to help people during Covid-19.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2020) Former National Team Captain Shahid Khan Afirdi kept continued his relief efforts to help people during the ongoing global Coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter Afridi Boom Boom shared some pictures of his foundation’s volunteers working to provide ‘Radtion’ (food) to needy people during these difficult times.

The player wrote: “Our @SAFoundationN, Volunteers continue their efforts assisted by @ZakariaMasjid and education Centre Dewsbury UK,”.

Shahid Afridi Foundation carried their efforts for 210 house holds in Karachi area of Razaqabad.