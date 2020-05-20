UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahid Afridi Continues Efforts To Provide Relief To Poor People

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:34 PM

Shahid Afridi continues efforts to provide relief to poor people

The former captain of national cricket team shares pictures of volunteers working with his foundation to provide “ration” to help people during Covid-19.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2020) Former National Team Captain Shahid Khan Afirdi kept continued his relief efforts to help people during the ongoing global Coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter Afridi Boom Boom shared some pictures of his foundation’s volunteers working to provide ‘Radtion’ (food) to needy people during these difficult times.

The player wrote: “Our @SAFoundationN, Volunteers continue their efforts assisted by @ZakariaMasjid and education Centre Dewsbury UK,”.

Shahid Afridi Foundation carried their efforts for 210 house holds in Karachi area of Razaqabad.

Related Topics

Karachi UK Education Twitter Afridi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTCL supports underserved communities during COVID ..

3 minutes ago

Skechers Virtual Run and Ramadan Mubarak Challenge ..

6 minutes ago

PBIF demands revolutionary measures to revive econ ..

10 minutes ago

MoI, Emiratisation Ministries: Disinfection Progra ..

20 minutes ago

KSE-100 Index closes with net loss of 225.74 point ..

22 minutes ago

Palestinian leader says annexation would end all I ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.