Shahid Afridi donates hospital for corona patients

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :cricket legend, Shahid Khan Afridi here Wednesday donated his hospital in Kohat district for treatment of corona patients.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Captain (Retd) Abdur Rehman visited Shahid Afridi Memorial Trust Jerma in Kohat district and met legendary Cricketer Shahid Afridi.

On the request of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Shahid Afridi donated his Hospital to District Administration which will be used as isolation center for coronavirus patients.

Moreover, Shahid Afridi also donated 500 Panaflexes for COVID-19 awareness which will be displayed at different areas of the city.