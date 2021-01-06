UrduPoint.com
Shahid Afridi Expresses Dismay Over Pakistan’s Poor Performance In New Zealand

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 12:24 PM

Shahid Afridi expresses dismay over Pakistan’s poor performance in New Zealand

The former Pakistan captain has described Pakistan’s performance as “very poor” after defeat in 2nd Test.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2021) Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Khan Afridi expressed dismay over Pakistan’s defeat in Test series against New Zealand, describing its performance “very poor”.

Taking to Twitter, Shahid Khan Afridi said that cricket team needed to “apply talent & courage” to survive in Test cricket.

He wrote: “Congratulations to NZ for becoming #1 Test team, great performance by @KanyWilliamson & team. Really disappointing to see the performance in 2nd Test after a good fight in 1st Test. The players need to apply talent& courage to survive in Test cricket. The results in NZ r very poor,”.

Shahid Khan Afridi’s views about Pakistan and its performance during New Zealand tour came in reaction to today’s defeat to the national team in 2nd test match in Christchurch.

Jamieson took three of the four wickets to fall after lunch as Pakistan went to tea on day four in Christchurch at 134 for seven, needing a further 228 runs to make New Zealand bat again.

The 2.3 metre (6ft 8in) Jamieson had figures of six for 38 to go with his five for 69 in the first innings to become the first bowler to take more than 10 wickets in a Test at Hagley Oval. In ranking, Tim Southee and Trent Boult both are senior to Jamieson.

By defeating Pakistan, New Zealand has emerged as the No 1 team in Test ranking.

