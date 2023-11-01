Shahid Afridi expresses dissatisfaction with Zaka Ashraf in TV show

(@Abdulla99267510)

The former Pakistan captain advises the PCB chairman to concentrate on his responsibilities, as he is responsible for providing opportunities to numerous individuals.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2023) Former Pakistan Captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi expressed dissatisfaction with PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf.

Shahid Afridi had the opportunity to express his concerns on a private tv program, where he did not mince words in critiquing PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf while responding to a question.

In no uncertain terms, Shahid Afridi pointed out that Zaka Ashraf serves as the Chairman of the Pakistan cricket board, emphasizing that he should focus on a multitude of issues within his purview. Afridi alleged that Ashraf had been reaching out to the owners of media houses, inquiring whether the statements being attributed to him were indeed his own or if someone was speaking on his behalf. He implored, “For God's sake, you are the Chairman of PCB. Whether someone is making these statements on your behalf or independently, it reflects directly on you because you are granting them the opportunity to do so,”.

Afridi also offered a piece of advice, urging Ashraf to concentrate on his responsibilities, as he is responsible for providing opportunities to numerous individuals. With the impending World Cup, Afridi stressed the importance of keeping one's focus on the task at hand rather than making public statements. He noted that Ashraf had been in the news for comments about various individuals, including Babar, and implored him to fortify his own position before meeting the expectations of the players.

Shahid Afridi's message essentially conveyed that the individuals should concentrate on their professional duties and not be overly concerned about external comments or opinions.