Shahid Afridi Expresses Solidarity With Palestinians

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 12:24 PM

Shahid Afridi expresses solidarity with Palestinians

Shahid Afridi and his daughter are seen holding Palestinian flags, with heart-touching note that no matter how far they were but their hearts beat for their agony and pain.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2021) Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Thursday expressed his solidarity with Palestinians amid continued Israeli air strikes in Gaza.

Taking to Twitter, the former Skipper shared his picture with his daughter while holding Palestinian flag.

The player touched verses from a poem, expressing support for Gaza victims and ensuring them that they were not alone in their fight against oppression.

He addressed the children of Palestine through the poem, saying that that no matter how far they were but their hearts beat for their agony and pain.

Over 228 people were killed in aerial bombardments by Israel in Gaza since fight started on May 10.

More Stories From Sports

