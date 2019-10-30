UrduPoint.com
Shahid Afridi For Educating Girls In Remote Areas

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 04:56 PM

Shahid Afridi for educating girls in remote areas

Cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi on Wednesday stressed the need for educating girls in remote and neglected areas

SIALKOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) : Cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi on Wednesday stressed the need for educating girls in remote and neglected areas.

Addressing the students and teachers of University of Sialkot, he said that education was the basic right of everyone. Expressing his concern, he said that more than 25 million children in remote areas of the country were without education.

Afridi urged the girl students to join his foundation for the promotion of education. He also asked them to join Afridi Foundation membership campaign.

Chairman board of Directors USKT Faisal Manzur and CEO USKT Rehan Younas jointly presided over this event.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saeedul Hassan Chashti, Director Students Affairs USKT Kaleem Raza, deans and HODs of different department attended the function.

Earlier, hundreds of students accorded a warm welcome to Shahid Afridi on his arrival at University of Sialkot.

Shahid Afridi's visit to the University of Sialkot (UoS) was the part of a nation-wide campaign launched by him titled "Taleem Ho Gi Aam, Her Beti Key Naam".

The University of Sialkot donated Rs500,000 to Shahid Afridi.

