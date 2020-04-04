Shahid Afridi Foundation join hands with KSF to helping people

Former captain of national cricket team and all rounder Shahid Afridi's welfare organization on Saturday joined the underway campaign of Karachi Sports Forum (KSF) of distributing ration, medicines, senitizers and other essential items among the needy athletes, groun staff and sports event organizers who are facing difficulties due to the lockdown amid outbreak of pandemic Covid-19

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Former captain of national cricket team and all rounder Shahid Afridi's welfare organization on Saturday joined the underway campaign of Karachi Sports Forum (KSF) of distributing ration, medicines, senitizers and other essential items among the needy athletes, groun staff and sports event organizers who are facing difficulties due to the lockdown amid outbreak of pandemic Covid-19.

Chairman of the Foundation Shahid Afridi and its President Squash Legend Jahangir Khan assured full support to Chairman of Karachi Sports Forum Asif Azeem for the noble cause, according to a press release.

They said that the Foundation will fully cooperate for the welfare of the people belonging to sports field in these times of crisis.

Asif Azeem thanking Shahid Afridi and Jahangir Khan said with the support of the Foundation, the sports forum has expanded its campaign to the provincial level and the provinicial associations have been asked to join the campaign.

The Foundation's chairman in collaboration with the KSF would handover ration bags to the office bearers of different sports associations to distribute it among the financially unstable athletes and others.

Meanwhile, President Syed Foundation taking immediate notice of a news item published in various section of press regarding the economic difficulties being faced by Christian and Hindu communities of Civil Line, talked to International Tennis Player Robbin Das and assured to distribute ration among the communities on Sunday.