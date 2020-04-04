UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahid Afridi Foundation Join Hands With KSF To Helping People

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 08:54 PM

Shahid Afridi Foundation join hands with KSF to helping people

Former captain of national cricket team and all rounder Shahid Afridi's welfare organization on Saturday joined the underway campaign of Karachi Sports Forum (KSF) of distributing ration, medicines, senitizers and other essential items among the needy athletes, groun staff and sports event organizers who are facing difficulties due to the lockdown amid outbreak of pandemic Covid-19

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Former captain of national cricket team and all rounder Shahid Afridi's welfare organization on Saturday joined the underway campaign of Karachi Sports Forum (KSF) of distributing ration, medicines, senitizers and other essential items among the needy athletes, groun staff and sports event organizers who are facing difficulties due to the lockdown amid outbreak of pandemic Covid-19.

Chairman of the Foundation Shahid Afridi and its President Squash Legend Jahangir Khan assured full support to Chairman of Karachi Sports Forum Asif Azeem for the noble cause, according to a press release.

They said that the Foundation will fully cooperate for the welfare of the people belonging to sports field in these times of crisis.

Asif Azeem thanking Shahid Afridi and Jahangir Khan said with the support of the Foundation, the sports forum has expanded its campaign to the provincial level and the provinicial associations have been asked to join the campaign.

The Foundation's chairman in collaboration with the KSF would handover ration bags to the office bearers of different sports associations to distribute it among the financially unstable athletes and others.

Meanwhile, President Syed Foundation taking immediate notice of a news item published in various section of press regarding the economic difficulties being faced by Christian and Hindu communities of Civil Line, talked to International Tennis Player Robbin Das and assured to distribute ration among the communities on Sunday.

Related Topics

Karachi Cricket Tennis Squash Shahid Afridi Sports Sunday Christian Event All

Recent Stories

PCB not to issue NOCs for Ramadan cricket

20 minutes ago

Ban on catching, selling of ‘badah’ fish lifte ..

26 minutes ago

Significant Number of Russians Observing Self-Isol ..

1 minute ago

Indian Prime Minister Modi Discusses Measures to C ..

1 minute ago

Agriculture dept ensuring supply of fruit, vegetab ..

1 minute ago

Iran says virus contagion slows for fourth day

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.