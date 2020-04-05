UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahid Afridi Foundation, KSF Hand Over Ration Bags For Needy Athletes

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 08:50 PM

Shahid Afridi Foundation, KSF hand over ration bags for needy athletes

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Shahid Afridi Foundation and Karachi Sports Forum on Sunday handed over ration bags and other essential items to the representatives of different sports associations, which are to be distributed among financially unstable athletes, ground staffers and sports event organizers.

The ration bags were handed over by the squash legend Jahangir Khan, Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui, Asif Azeem and Waseem Hashmi, according to a press release.

Former international squash champion Jahangir Khan presented his hockey, Islahuddin Siddiqui presented his hockey stick for the fund raising campaign of KSF.

Addressing on the occasion, Chairman Shahid Afridi Foundation Jahangir Khan said that he and Shahid Afridi will continue to play their role for the welfare of sports persons in this time of crisis.

He said KSF volunteers are well determined to serve the humanity and the Shahid Afridi Foundation will continue to support and encourage them at every level.

Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui said we have to be united against this global pandemic corona. He also donated Rs. 100,000/- for Karachi sports forum.

KSF Chairman Asif Azeem thanking the legendary players said that the national heroes from sports grounds have always played pivotal role in helping the nation in times of crisis.

He said with the assistance and cooperation of Shahid Afridi Foundation the welfare work for the people belonging to sports sector will be expanded.

Chief Organizer of KSF Syed Waseem Hashmi on the occasion thanked the representatives of different sports associations. He said in the third phase more associations will be included in the ration distribution.

Related Topics

Karachi Hockey Squash Shahid Afridi Sports Sunday Event From

Recent Stories

Citizens’ Debt Settlement Fund postpones payment ..

1 hour ago

Heavy-duty trucks and vehicles allowed to travel o ..

2 hours ago

FNC Health Committee discusses draft federal law o ..

2 hours ago

Houthi-fired ballistic missile fell in Yemeni terr ..

2 hours ago

WAZA recognises Al Ain Zoo’s efforts in wildlife ..

3 hours ago

&#039;Early Leave&#039; initiative launched for pr ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.