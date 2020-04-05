Shahid Afridi Foundation, KSF hand over ration bags for needy athletes

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Shahid Afridi Foundation and Karachi Sports Forum on Sunday handed over ration bags and other essential items to the representatives of different sports associations, which are to be distributed among financially unstable athletes, ground staffers and sports event organizers.

The ration bags were handed over by the squash legend Jahangir Khan, Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui, Asif Azeem and Waseem Hashmi, according to a press release.

Former international squash champion Jahangir Khan presented his hockey, Islahuddin Siddiqui presented his hockey stick for the fund raising campaign of KSF.

Addressing on the occasion, Chairman Shahid Afridi Foundation Jahangir Khan said that he and Shahid Afridi will continue to play their role for the welfare of sports persons in this time of crisis.

He said KSF volunteers are well determined to serve the humanity and the Shahid Afridi Foundation will continue to support and encourage them at every level.

Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui said we have to be united against this global pandemic corona. He also donated Rs. 100,000/- for Karachi sports forum.

KSF Chairman Asif Azeem thanking the legendary players said that the national heroes from sports grounds have always played pivotal role in helping the nation in times of crisis.

He said with the assistance and cooperation of Shahid Afridi Foundation the welfare work for the people belonging to sports sector will be expanded.

Chief Organizer of KSF Syed Waseem Hashmi on the occasion thanked the representatives of different sports associations. He said in the third phase more associations will be included in the ration distribution.