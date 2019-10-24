UrduPoint.com
Shahid Afridi Foundations Hold Seminar To Promote Female Education

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:23 PM

A seminar was organized at the Govt. Sadiq College Women University, (GSCWU) Bahawalpur by Shahid Afridi Education Foundation to promote their campaign "Road to Education"

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :A seminar was organized at the Govt. Sadiq College Women University, (GSCWU) Bahawalpur by Shahid Afridi Education Foundation to promote their campaign "Road to Education".

Former Captain Pakistan cricket Team Shahid Afridi was the chief guest of the seminar. Registrar of the University and acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ashfaq Mehmood Qureshi along with Director of Student Affairs and Deans received the renowned cricketer.

In the seminar, the students were apprised about the aims and objectives of their foundation with a slogan "Taleem Hogi Aam, Har Beti Kay Naam".

Shahid Afridi encouraged the students to participate in his campaign to promote female education in the country.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ashfaq Mehmood Qureshi presented a shield to Shahid Afridi. A large number of students, teaching and administrative staff were present at the event and they ensure their full cooperation to Shahid Afridi for the successful completion of his noble task.

