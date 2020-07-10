UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahid Afridi Foundation's Logo To Feature On Pak Players' Jerseys

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 01:01 AM

Shahid Afridi Foundation's logo to feature on Pak players' jerseys

Cricket sensation Shahid Khan Afridi revealed on Thursday that the Pakistan players would be wearing jerseys with his foundation's logo printed on them during the next month's series against England

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ):Cricket sensation Shahid Khan Afridi revealed on Thursday that the Pakistan players would be wearing jerseys with his foundation's logo printed on them during the next month's series against England.

"We're delighted that the Shahid Afridi Foundation logo will be featured on the Pakistan playing kits since we are charity partners to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)," the former skipper said on his twitter handle.

He thanked PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan and the cricket board for their support and wished the side the best of luck for their upcoming Test and T20I series against England.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Shahid Afridi Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Twitter PCB Afridi Best Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

2019-2020 academic year was unprecedented: Hussain ..

21 minutes ago

&#039;Together We Are Good&#039; expands its healt ..

21 minutes ago

UAE creates opportunities for its citizens: Sarah ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed visits Dubai Field Hospital a ..

3 hours ago

Lahore High Court seeks reply govt on plea against ..

30 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister clears way for Brexit 'Russian m ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.