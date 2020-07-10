Cricket sensation Shahid Khan Afridi revealed on Thursday that the Pakistan players would be wearing jerseys with his foundation's logo printed on them during the next month's series against England

"We're delighted that the Shahid Afridi Foundation logo will be featured on the Pakistan playing kits since we are charity partners to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)," the former skipper said on his twitter handle.

He thanked PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan and the cricket board for their support and wished the side the best of luck for their upcoming Test and T20I series against England.