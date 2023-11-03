Shahid Afridi holds meeting with PCB chairman

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2023) Shahid Afridi, the former Test cricket captain, met with Mr. Zaka Ashraf, the Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, today at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

During their discussion, Mr. Zaka Ashraf acknowledged and commended Shahid Afridi's unwavering dedication and significant contributions to the sport.

He expressed, "You are a true hero of Pakistan, having not only demonstrated exceptional talent on the cricket field but also exhibited exemplary conduct off it, making you a remarkable ambassador for our nation.

We would greatly value your expertise and involvement in enhancing Pakistan's cricketing landscape."

Shahid Afridi, in turn, expressed his keen interest in nurturing young cricketers, guiding them to become future stars, and molding them into well-rounded representatives of Pakistan cricket. He also extended his admiration and appreciation for the remarkable efforts and contributions of Mr. Zaka Ashraf in the realm of Pakistan cricket.