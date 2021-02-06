Shahid Afridi is happy to see his little daughter walking for the first time

(@fidahassanain)

The former skipper has shared the joy with his fans and friends to see Arwa walking very first time.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2021) Former Skipper Shahid Khan Afridi is happy to see his little daughter walking for the first time.

Taking toInstagram, the renowned cricketer known as “boom”, boom” has uploaded a video of clip of her little princess Arwa walking, shared the joy with his fans and friends.

He wrote: “Overjoyed to see my little princess, she has started walking. May Allah bless her always! An important day for me as I continue to receive love and recognition in the USA. Thank you all!”.

Afridi had said earlier that he didn't get to spend much time with other daughters especially when they were growing up, and now feel blessed that he has the time to see Arwa grow.

Afridi’s popularity is not confined just to the traditional cricket playing nations. Even in the United States of America where cricket is not that popular, February 5 is celebrated as Shahid Afridi Day in the city of Port Arthur, Texas.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid Khan Afridi who was touched by gesture has thanked mayor of Port Arthur for the honour which was bestowed upon him back in 2014.