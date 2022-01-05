UrduPoint.com

Shahid Afridi Judges Hafeez’s Decision Of Retirement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2022 | 12:16 PM

The boom boom player says he was watching Hafeez’s statement about his retirement but his body language was hinting towards his wish o play more cricket instead of announcing retirement.

Karachi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-5th, 2022) Former skipper Shahid Afridi has said that he thinks that the Professor wanted to continue playing for the national side.

The statement of Shahid Afridi came after veteran cricketer Muhammad Hafeez's decision to retire from the game. He had announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday.

All-rounder Muhammad Hafeez is also known as a professor.

Speaking to a local channel, Afridi said: “I was watching Hafeez’s statement regarding his retirement, and his body language was hinting towards his wish to play more cricket instead of announcing retirement,".

The Boom boom said that he has always talked about the communication gap between players and the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB), pointing out that he felt the same thing had happened with Hafeez.

He was of the view that that Hafeez did not turn his retirement decision into a major controversy.

Hafeez, aka The Professor, had earlier bid farewell to Test cricket in 2018.

The cricketer served Pakistan cricket in all formats. The all-rounder scored 12,789 runs and took 253 wickets while representing Pakistan in 392 international matches during his 18-year-long career.

Besides this, he played 55 Tests, 218 ODIs, and 119 T20Is for the country, including three ICC ODI world cups and six T20 world cups.

Hafeez, now aged 41, started his international career in April 2003, with his debut ODI against Zimbabwe in Sharjah. His Test debut was against Bangladesh in Karachi on August 20, later in the same year.

The Professor played his first T20 match in August 2006 against England while the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final against Australia proved his last 20-over match.

The right-handed batter played his final ODI match last year in July at Lord's against Bangladesh. Mohammad Hafeez was also a member of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 winning team.

