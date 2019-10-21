UrduPoint.com
Shahid Afridi Launches "Lala One Nation" Campaign From South Punjab

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 08:30 PM

Shahid Afridi launches

Former captain Pakistan cricket team, Shahid Afridi launched "Lala One Nation" campaign from South Punjab on Monday for raising funds for education

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Former captain Pakistan cricket team, Shahid Afridi launched "Lala One Nation" campaign from South Punjab on Monday for raising funds for education.

He kicked off the campaign from Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) where he received a warm welcome by varsity administration and students.

Speaking on the occasion, celebrated cricketer said that logo of Shahid Afridi Foundation was "Hope Not Out." He informed that we could revolutionize our society by educating our girls adding that his foundation was working for education under " Road to Education" campaign.

Afridi stated that they were visiting Multan for fund raising for girls education for which all of you will have to support the cause.

He informed that his joy knew no bound after meeting spirited students of the varsity and hoped that he expected the same response from other cities of Punjab too.

MNSAU VC, Dr Asif Ali said that Shahid Afridi was pride for the country adding that Afridi could have joined coaching and commentary for matches after his retirement from cricket, but he initiated a campaign for girls education which showed his love for Pakistan.

He ensured every possible help from varsity for cricketer's foundation.

A large number of students and his fans attended the fund raiser.

