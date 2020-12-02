UrduPoint.com
Shahid Afridi Leaves LPL Due To A Personal "emergency Matter"

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 14 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:35 PM

Shahid Afridi leaves LPL due to a personal

The player says he will join back soon after handling the situation.

Hambantota: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2020) Shahid Khan Afridi left the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) due to emergency of some personal matter.

Taking to Twitter, Shahid Afridi shared the reason of leaving LPL for “sometime”, making it clear that he would be back soon.

He wrote: “Unfortunately, I have a personal emergency to attend to back home. I will return to join back my team at LPL immediately after the situation is handled. All the best,” .

It may be mentioned here that Shahid Khan Afridi made half century against 50 balls and scored 70 in recently played three matches.

More Stories From Sports

