Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador

Alongside Afridi, other ambassadors appointed by the ICC include Indian player Yuvraj Singh, West Indies’ Chris Gayle and the world-renowned sprinter Usain Bolt.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2024) Shahid Afridi, the former captain of the national cricket team, has been named the ambassador for the upcoming T20 World Cup by the International Cricket Council (ICC), as announced in Dubai.

Afridi’s appointment comes due to his past achievements, including being a member of the winning team and the player of the tournament in a previous T20 World Cup.

Afridi expressed his excitement, stating that the T20 World Cup holds a special place in his heart, citing his past successes in the tournament.

He also mentioned the anticipation surrounding the Pakistan-India match on June 9, emphasizing the intense rivalry and the excitement it brings.