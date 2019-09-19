UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahid Afridi Praises Indian Skipper Virat Kohli, Calls Him 'great Player'

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 02:12 PM

Shahid Afridi praises Indian skipper Virat Kohli, calls him 'great player'

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi congratulated Virat Kohli on Wednesday after the Indian skipper became the leading run-scorer in the shortest format of the game.Kohli surpassed teammate Rohit Sharma to become the leading run-scorer in T20 during last night's game against South Africa

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th September, 2019) Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi congratulated Virat Kohli on Wednesday after the Indian skipper became the leading run-scorer in the shortest format of the game.Kohli surpassed teammate Rohit Sharma to become the leading run-scorer in T20 during last night's game against South Africa.

His unbeaten 72, helping India to chase 150 with ease."Congratulations Kohli. You are a great player indeed, wish you continued success, keep entertaining cricket fans all around the world," Afridi posted on Twitter.Kohli now sits at the top of the runs table with 2,441 runs from 71 matches and an average of over 50 in T20.

He is also the only batsman in the world who averages of 50 in all three formats at the moment.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Shahid Afridi T20 World Twitter South Africa Virat Kohli Afridi All From Top

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Confers Medals To Outstan ..

9 minutes ago

Russia to Keep Oil Price Forecast for Budget Plan ..

4 minutes ago

PSG thrash Real in Champions League opener as Man ..

4 minutes ago

PSL, PCB funds embezzled during Najam Sethi's tenu ..

8 minutes ago

Farhan Saeed Slams Bollywood Musician Salim Mercha ..

8 minutes ago

57 km rail track for speedier transportation

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.