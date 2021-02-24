Shahid Afridi questions ICC for barring umpires from holding bowlers’ caps

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2021) Multan Sultans’ senior player and all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi has questioned International cricket Council (ICC) over certain restriction on umpires during ongoing Pakistan Super League 6 edition in the country.

He wrote: “Dear @ICC wondering why the umpires are not allowed to hold bowlers cap even though they are in the same bubble as the players/management and even shake hands at the end of the game?,”.

The bowlers face problems as they come to bowl but they have caps on their heads and they need to hand over these caps to someone. Earlier, they used to hand over these caps to the umpires but ICC barred umpires from holding the caps.