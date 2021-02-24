UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahid Afridi Questions ICC For Barring Umpires From Holding Bowlers’ Caps

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 01:41 PM

Shahid Afridi questions ICC for barring umpires from holding bowlers’ caps

The player who is well known as “Boom, Boom” says why the ICC has put on the umpires from holding bowlers’ caps when they share the same bubble with the players and management and also shake hands at the end of every game.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2021) Multan Sultans’ senior player and all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi has questioned International cricket Council (ICC) over certain restriction on umpires during ongoing Pakistan Super League 6 edition in the country.

Taking to Twitter, the player who is known as “boom, boom” said that why there was ban on umpires to hold bowlers’ caps despite that they were part of the same bubble the other players and team manages had.

He wrote: “Dear @ICC wondering why the umpires are not allowed to hold bowlers cap even though they are in the same bubble as the players/management and even shake hands at the end of the game?,”.

The bowlers face problems as they come to bowl but they have caps on their heads and they need to hand over these caps to someone. Earlier, they used to hand over these caps to the umpires but ICC barred umpires from holding the caps.

Related Topics

Cricket Multan ICC Twitter Pakistan Super League Same Afridi From

Recent Stories

Nestle to Face Trial in Lactogen Case

9 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler greets Kuwaiti Emir on National, Li ..

10 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan, Sri Lankan president affirm coopera ..

6 minutes ago

Neil Lennon quits as Celtic boss after horror seas ..

6 minutes ago

National Women's Volleyball C'ship rescheduled

8 minutes ago

Supreme Court rejects bail pleas of Abdul Majeed, ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.