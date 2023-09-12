Shahid Afridi questions Pakistan’s commitment after devastating loss to India in Super 4 clash

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12nd, 2023) Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has raised questions about Pakistan's commitment following a devastating loss to India in the Super Four stage of the 2023 Asia Cup.

In the wake of Pakistan's defeat to India, Afridi took to the social media platform 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to share his thoughts on Pakistan's intent during the game. He also offered words of encouragement to the players, urging them to deliver stronger performances in their upcoming matches. He applauded India for their exceptional performance across all facets of the game against Pakistan.

"Winning and losing are inherent to competition, but failing to put up a fight and lacking the will to win is disappointing. This is precisely what I alluded to in my earlier tweet. India displayed top-notch skills both in the field and with their batting and bowling. Congratulations to @imVkohli for achieving yet another significant ODI runs milestone, and well done to you and KL Rahul for your well-crafted centuries.

Keep your spirits high, boys; you have the potential to perform better in the next match #PakvsInd," Afridi expressed on 'X.'

The pivotal match between Pakistan and India in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup was rescheduled from Sunday to Monday due to persistent rain and a damaged outfield.

Pakistan endured a crushing defeat against India, suffering a massive 228-run loss in Colombo on Monday. In response to India's imposing total of 356 runs, the Pakistani team managed to score only 128 runs in 32 overs, marking India's most significant victory over Pakistan in One Day International (ODI) cricket.

This loss ranks as Pakistan's second-worst defeat in ODI history, with the previous record being a 234-run loss to Sri Lanka in 2009.