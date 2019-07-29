Shahid Afridi smashes match-winning 81 in Global T20 Canada

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi rolled back the years as he smashed a blistering half-century for Brampton Wolves in their Global T20 Canada fixture against Edmonton Royals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi rolled back the years as he smashed a blistering half-century for Brampton Wolves in their Global T20 Canada fixture against Edmonton Royals.

The all-rounder made 81 runs off 40 deliveries with the help of 10 boundaries and five sixes, with his knock helping his side win the match by 27 runs.Brampton, batting first, made 207-5 in their 20 overs.

Afridi found support in West Indian Lendl Simmons, who made 59 off 34 balls .

In response, Edmonton managed 180-9 in their 20 overs. New Zealand star Jimmy Neesham top-scored with 33 while Richie Berrington and skipper Faf du Plessis scored 28 and 21 runs, cricket Country reported.

Zahoor Khan and Ish Sodhi took three wickets each while Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz bagged two wickets for the side. Shahid Afridi was named Man of the Match.