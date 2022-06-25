(@Abdulla99267510)

The former Pakistan Captain has nominated Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar to make videos to support back even stronger.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2022) Former Pakistan Captain Shahid Afridi has supported Rashid Khan for his drive to collect donations to help people affected by earthquake in Afghanistan.

Taking to Twitter, Shahid Afridi said, "I am supporting Rashid Khan to provide relief to those affected by earthquake in Afghanistan, ". He said he made his contribution for them. In the video message, Afridi also nominated Wasim Akram, waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar to make videos to support #Backevestronger.

Over 1,000 people died and hundred others got injured in earthquake in Afghanistan earlier this week.

Pakistan extended support to Afghanistan at the time of need and dispatched a number of trucks loaded with food items, clothes, tents and many other things.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Inter Services Public Relations expressed grief over loss of lives in the earthquake in Afghanistan, and extended full support to the people of the neighboring country.

Many people are supporting Rashid Khan, cricketer from Afghanistan, for his drive to provide relief to the people affected by the earthquake there Khost and adjoining areas.