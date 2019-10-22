Shahid Afridi terms Nida Dar as a game changer

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi Tuesday termed women team player Nida Dar as a game changer, who is the first Pakistani to get signed to the Sydney Thunder franchise

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi Tuesday termed women team player Nida Dar as a game changer, who is the first Pakistani to get signed to the Sydney Thunder franchise.

According to a private news channel, Afridi wished her best and expressed hope that she would perform well for the franchise.

"You are a game changer Lady Boom Boom may your sixes go far and may your story inspire millions and all the best of for WBBL tournament," he added.

He said Nida Dar had made a history when she became the first Pakistani to get signed to the Sydney Thunder franchise.

As a child, she grew up idolizing Afridi. In an interview, Dar revealed that when she was a child, she used to play with her brothers and cousins on the streets.

Dar said that times had changed and that more and more women were playing cricket in Pakistan.