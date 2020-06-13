UrduPoint.com
Shahid Afridi Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Zeeshan Mehtab 45 seconds ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 05:04 PM

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi on Saturday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi on Saturday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Afridi, who played 27 Tests, 398 One-day Internationals and 99 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) for Pakistan, took to his twitter handle to break the news.

"I've been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I've been tested and unfortunately I'm COVID positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah" Afridi tweeted.

Afridi, retired from international cricket at the Lord's Cricket Stadium in 2018. However, he keeps on featuring in various leagues and last time he was seen in action in Pakistan Super League in March.

Soon after the coronavirus outbreak, he got engaged in charity through his foundation, working to mitigate sufferings of people in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Earlier this month, another former Pakistan international cricketer Taufeeq Umar had also tested positive for coronavirus. However, he was recovered.

At least two Pakistani first-class cricketers lost their lives due to pandemic. Leg-spinner Riaz Sheikh died at his home in Karachi earlier this month. Sheikh, had claimed 116 wickets in 43 matches. While another Pakistani first-class player, Zafar Sarfaraz passed away in Peshawar in April. He was 50.

