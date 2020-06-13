UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahid Afridi Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 05:01 PM

Shahid Afridi tests positive for Coronavirus

The fans and friends are making good wishes for Afridi and praying for his early recovery from the novel Coronavirus.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13th, 2020) Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi tested positive for the coronavirus here on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Shahid Afridi shared the sad information with his fans and friends.

“I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m COVID-19 positive.

Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah,” the 40-year-old tweeted.

Fellow cricketers including Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Tanveer and Kamran Akmal sent best wishes and prayers for Afridi for a speedy recovery. Afridi remained continuously busy with his charitable work to help needy people during testing time of Coronavirus.

Earlier, he made an offer to different brands to work for their advertisement and to get ration for the needy people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahid Afridi Twitter Mohammad Hafeez Kamran Akmal Afridi Best Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hafeez Sheikh says Budget 2020-21 focuses to cope ..

25 minutes ago

Masood condemns unprovoked Indian shelling along L ..

29 minutes ago

Federal budget 2020-21 hailed

1 second ago

Shahid Afridi tested positive for coronavirus

3 seconds ago

SpaceX Successfully Deploys 61 Satellites Into Low ..

5 seconds ago

Meeting to review sports issues scheduled on June ..

10 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.