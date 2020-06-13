Shahid Afridi tests positive for Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

The fans and friends are making good wishes for Afridi and praying for his early recovery from the novel Coronavirus.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13th, 2020) Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi tested positive for the coronavirus here on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Shahid Afridi shared the sad information with his fans and friends.

“I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m COVID-19 positive.

Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah,” the 40-year-old tweeted.

Fellow cricketers including Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Tanveer and Kamran Akmal sent best wishes and prayers for Afridi for a speedy recovery. Afridi remained continuously busy with his charitable work to help needy people during testing time of Coronavirus.

Earlier, he made an offer to different brands to work for their advertisement and to get ration for the needy people.