Shahid Afridi to visit Sialkot university

SIALKOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan's cricket star Shahid Khan Afridi will visit the University of Sialkot on Oct 30, 2019 as part of his fund-raising campaign.

He will also address a seminar about the importance of education for girls.

Later, Afridi will also visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) the same day for collecting donations for his educational plans.