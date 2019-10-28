UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahid Afridi To Visit Sialkot University

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 05:47 PM

Shahid Afridi to visit Sialkot university

Pakistan's cricket star Shahid Khan Afridi will visit the University of Sialkot on Oct 30, 2019 as part of his fund-raising campaign

SIALKOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan's cricket star Shahid Khan Afridi will visit the University of Sialkot on Oct 30, 2019 as part of his fund-raising campaign.

He will also address a seminar about the importance of education for girls.

Later, Afridi will also visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) the same day for collecting donations for his educational plans.

Related Topics

Cricket Education Visit Same Sialkot Chamber 2019 Commerce Afridi Industry

Recent Stories

 PTI leaders criticize PEMRA for new ban on TV an ..

5 minutes ago

Highest employment generating sector in a tailspin ..

13 minutes ago

23 children fall unconscious after taking contamin ..

7 minutes ago

35 electricity thieves caught red-handed in Okara

7 minutes ago

Motorway Police reunites school boy with parents

7 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.