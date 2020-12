Shahid Afridi turns aggressive over misbehavior of Afghan bowler

(@fidahassanain)

Naveen-ul Haq, Afghanistan’s bowler, had abused Mohammad Amir after which Shahid Khan Afridi asked him angrily about his misbehavior.

Pakistan turned aggressive with Afghanistan's bowler Naveen-ul-Haq over his misbehavior with Mohammad Amir following a match in Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Afridi schooled youngster Naveen-ul-Haq for abusing Muhammad Amir. The incident happened following a match between Kandy Tuskers and Galle Gladiators in Lana Premier league.

Shahid Khan Afridi was having a smile until Naveen came up right at the moment when the match had concluded.

“Kya Hoa, [what happened],” Afridi asked Naveen angrily.

According to some reports, Afridi told the young bowler that he was scoring 100s international cricket before he was born.

The video clip went viral on social media with fans making comments against Afghan bowler over his misbehavior.