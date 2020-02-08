UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahid Afridi Visits Benazir Bhutto's Grave, Offers Fatiha

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 12 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 02:04 PM

Shahid Afridi visits Benazir Bhutto's grave, offers Fatiha

The former cricket star pays tribute to former PM Benazir Bhutto for her bravery and leadership for the country.

LARKANA: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2020) Former Captain of Pakistan cricket Team Shahid Khan Afridi has visited the grave of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and offered fatiha for her.

Taking to Twitter, Shahid Khan Afridi wrote: “Visited Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's grave in Larkana. She was a very brave leader who fought till the end.

She remains an inspiration for our women with her courage, dedication and loving nature. May Allah bless her soul and may we see more leaders like her in Pakistan,”.

Former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto died on December 27, 2007 after she finished an election rally in Rawalpindi. A suicide bomber claimed her murder who said that he killed her in the convoy and later blew himself up.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Cricket Murder Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Twitter Died Suicide Rawalpindi Larkana May December Women Afridi

Recent Stories

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

3 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

5 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

5 hours ago

Huge turnout of motor enthusiasts, families at fir ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.