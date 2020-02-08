(@fidahassanain)

The former cricket star pays tribute to former PM Benazir Bhutto for her bravery and leadership for the country.

LARKANA: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2020) Former Captain of Pakistan cricket Team Shahid Khan Afridi has visited the grave of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and offered fatiha for her.

Taking to Twitter, Shahid Khan Afridi wrote: “Visited Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's grave in Larkana. She was a very brave leader who fought till the end.

She remains an inspiration for our women with her courage, dedication and loving nature. May Allah bless her soul and may we see more leaders like her in Pakistan,”.

Former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto died on December 27, 2007 after she finished an election rally in Rawalpindi. A suicide bomber claimed her murder who said that he killed her in the convoy and later blew himself up.