Shahid Afridi Visits Government College Women University
Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 08:04 PM
Famous cricketer Shahid Afridi on Wednesday visited the Government College Women University (GCWU) here on Wednesday
On this occasion, Afridi said that his foundation would provide education to girls in different educational institutions in the country.
He said that the Shahid Afridi Foundation was working to address important issues, including children's education in the country's backward areas.