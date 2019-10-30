Shahid Afridi visits Government College Women University

Famous cricketer Shahid Afridi on Wednesday visited the Government College Women University (GCWU) here on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Famous cricketer Shahid Afridi on Wednesday visited the Government College Women University (GCWU) here on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Afridi said that his foundation would provide education to girls in different educational institutions in the country.

He said that the Shahid Afridi Foundation was working to address important issues, including children's education in the country's backward areas.