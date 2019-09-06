Shahid Afridi visits home of martyr PAF pilot Marium Mukhtiar

Pakistan former captain Shahid Afridi on Friday marked "Defence and Martyrs Day" by paying visit to family of Marium Mukhtiar, a martyred pilot of the Pakistan Air Force

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) : Pakistan former captain Shahid Afridi on Friday marked "Defence and Martyrs Day" by paying visit to family of Marium Mukhtiar, a martyred pilot of the Pakistan Air Force.

According to a private news channel, Afridi said "Defence Day is a special day for all Pakistanis.

I marked the day with a visit to PAF Pilot Shaheed Marium Mukhtiar's home."Marium Mukhtiar was the PAF pilot who embraced martyrdom when her aircraft crashed near Mianwali in November 2015. She became the first female pilot who had lost her life on a PAF mission.

Shahid Afridi prayed, "May Allah bless her soul, it was an amazing experience to hear about her bravery and courage, she will be remembered for a long."