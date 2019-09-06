UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahid Afridi Visits Home Of Martyr PAF Pilot Marium Mukhtiar

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 10:24 PM

Shahid Afridi visits home of martyr PAF pilot Marium Mukhtiar

Pakistan former captain Shahid Afridi on Friday marked "Defence and Martyrs Day" by paying visit to family of Marium Mukhtiar, a martyred pilot of the Pakistan Air Force

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan former captain Shahid Afridi on Friday marked "Defence and Martyrs Day" by paying visit to family of Marium Mukhtiar, a martyred pilot of the Pakistan Air Force.

According to a private news channel, Afridi said "Defence Day is a special day for all Pakistanis.

I marked the day with a visit to PAF Pilot Shaheed Marium Mukhtiar's home."Marium Mukhtiar was the PAF pilot who embraced martyrdom when her aircraft crashed near Mianwali in November 2015. She became the first female pilot who had lost her life on a PAF mission.

Shahid Afridi prayed, "May Allah bless her soul, it was an amazing experience to hear about her bravery and courage, she will be remembered for a long."

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahid Afridi Martyrs Shaheed Visit Mianwali May 2015 Afridi Family All Defence Day

Recent Stories

University of Karachi observes Defense Day

2 minutes ago

IGP Punjab pays homage to sacrifices of Pakistan a ..

2 minutes ago

Defense Day of Pakistan observed in AJK with renew ..

2 minutes ago

Petroleum Division commemorates Defence day

2 minutes ago

Country's defence is in safe hands: Sh. Rashid

19 minutes ago

Rashid's all-round show puts Afghanistan on top

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.