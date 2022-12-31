UrduPoint.com

Shahid Afridi Wants To Create Two Teams Of Men’s Side

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 31, 2022 | 06:36 PM

The Interim Chief Selector has identified gap between the individual players and the selection committee, vowing to address such issues for success.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2022) Pakistan’s newly-appointed interim chief selector Shahid Afridi wanted to create two teams of the men’s side.

Afridi vowed to implement the idea before end of his tenure as a chief selector.

The former captain shared the idea while talking to the reporters in Karachi on Saturday.

Afridi regretted that there was a communication gap between the individual players and the management, pointing out that the chief selector should be in direct contact with the players to know their actual positions.

He also disclosed that he had conversation directly with Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail and came to know the clear picture of the players.

“Communication gap is a major problem what I observed. It is important for a chief selector to be direct contact with the players,” he added.

He stated that he came to know the actual position of the players when he talked to Fakhar and Haris. Afridi was of the view that he believed in sharing the authority instead of one-man show for the success.

The Chief Selector said that Haroon Rashid and people like Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftekhar Anjum were quite helpful for him.

He also talked to the curators of National Stadium and held discussion about possible wickets for the second Test which is due to start from January 2.

The wicket for the second test, he stated, would be a better one.

Afridi said, “There will be some bounce on wicket while the bowlers will get some supports and batters will enjoy their stay,”.

He went on to say that they could not become top team by playing on these wickets and these wickets are not good for our bowlers as they would start having fitness issues while the spinners’ fingers would also get injured.

He made it clear that they could produce better wickets in Pakistan.

Afridi vowed to ensure justice with all the performers.

During his talk, he also mentioned Mohammad Huraira, saying that the youngster had good future ahead.

He also acknowledged the performance of Babar Azam, saying that he is the backbone of the national team.

“The selection committee will support Babar Azam so that he could get stronger in the field,” he added.

More Stories From Sports

