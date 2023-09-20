(@Abdulla99267510)

The Pakistan former captain shares emotional Urdu verses for his daughter, along with two photos of himself with the newlyweds.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 2023) Renowned cricketer Shahid Afridi expressed his heartfelt sentiments about his daughter Ansha's marriage to pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The wedding took place in Karachi a day ago.

After their engagement two years ago, the couple had a private nikah ceremony in February of this year.

On a social media platform, Afridi shared emotional urdu verses for his daughter, along with two photos of himself with the newlyweds.

The pictures show Afridi affectionately embracing his daughter and son-in-law.

In one image, Afridi leans towards Ansha, capturing the poignant moment of a father seeing his daughter off.

Ansha is elegantly attired in a red dress adorned with intricate gold zardozi and sequin work.

The wedding photos, which circulated widely on social media, depict Shaheen mingling with guests and fellow cricketer and Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

The 23-year-old fast bowler, along with his family, received his bride at the private venue. The rukhsati (seeing off) ceremony featured a diverse guest list, including former captains Misbah-ul-Haq, Saeed Anwar, Tanveer Ahmed, and Sohail Khan.

Although the couple wed seven months ago in Karachi, Ansha's rukhsati was postponed until September. Their valima ceremony is scheduled for September 21 in Islamabad.