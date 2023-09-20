Open Menu

Shahid Afridi Writes Heart-touching Note On Daughter Ansha's Wedding

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 20, 2023 | 04:09 PM

Shahid Afridi writes heart-touching note on daughter Ansha's wedding

The Pakistan former captain shares emotional Urdu verses for his daughter, along with two photos of himself with the newlyweds.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 2023) Renowned cricketer Shahid Afridi expressed his heartfelt sentiments about his daughter Ansha's marriage to pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The wedding took place in Karachi a day ago.

After their engagement two years ago, the couple had a private nikah ceremony in February of this year.

On a social media platform, Afridi shared emotional urdu verses for his daughter, along with two photos of himself with the newlyweds.

The pictures show Afridi affectionately embracing his daughter and son-in-law.

In one image, Afridi leans towards Ansha, capturing the poignant moment of a father seeing his daughter off.

Ansha is elegantly attired in a red dress adorned with intricate gold zardozi and sequin work.

The wedding photos, which circulated widely on social media, depict Shaheen mingling with guests and fellow cricketer and Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

The 23-year-old fast bowler, along with his family, received his bride at the private venue. The rukhsati (seeing off) ceremony featured a diverse guest list, including former captains Misbah-ul-Haq, Saeed Anwar, Tanveer Ahmed, and Sohail Khan.

Although the couple wed seven months ago in Karachi, Ansha's rukhsati was postponed until September. Their valima ceremony is scheduled for September 21 in Islamabad.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Shahid Afridi Social Media Marriage Sohail Khan Babar Azam February September Gold National University Afridi Family

Recent Stories

HBMSU holds its annual gathering exploring AI, it ..

HBMSU holds its annual gathering exploring AI, its applications in higher educa ..

10 minutes ago
 Discos seek Rs1.83 per unit increase in Oct electr ..

Discos seek Rs1.83 per unit increase in Oct electricity bills

11 minutes ago
 World Governments Summit Organisation launches kno ..

World Governments Summit Organisation launches knowledge partnership with India ..

25 minutes ago
 DXB tops Airport Connectivity Rankings in Asia-Pac ..

DXB tops Airport Connectivity Rankings in Asia-Pacific and Middle East

1 hour ago
 UAE recruits more than 40 ITTI certified assessors ..

UAE recruits more than 40 ITTI certified assessors to help transform factories a ..

1 hour ago
 ADB expresses optimism for Pakistan's economic rec ..

ADB expresses optimism for Pakistan's economic recovery in 2024

1 hour ago
Pakistan, Malta agree to boost trade, economic tie ..

Pakistan, Malta agree to boost trade, economic ties

2 hours ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determinat ..

Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination carries out testing for Em ..

2 hours ago
 ADIB achieves 45% Emiratisation rate across range ..

ADIB achieves 45% Emiratisation rate across range of positions

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, KSA agree to deepen cooperation in diver ..

Pakistan, KSA agree to deepen cooperation in diverse sectors

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Con ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Constitution Day

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Provides Fishing Map To Fishermen To ..

Pakistan Navy Provides Fishing Map To Fishermen To Enhance Safety While Fishing

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports