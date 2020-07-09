Shahid Afridi’s charity foundation’s logo featured on team’s playing kits for England tour  

,

(@fidahassanain)

Shahid Afridi is happy over kits featured with logo of his charity organization working for the welfare of the people in Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 9th, 2020) Pakistan team touring England for Test and T20I series will have playing kits with charity’s logo printed on them, cricket legend Shahid Khan Afridi announced here on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Shahid Afridi shared the update while responding to a tweet done by Saj Sajid who said that the team should have logos of local charity organizations in the upcoming England tour. He had also said that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) failed to find sponsor this time.

The last contract of PCB with a beverage company expired after which the board had to fine new sponsorship deal for the national team.

“We’re delighted that the Shahid Afridi Foundation logo will be featured on the Pakistan playing kits, since we are charity partners to the PCB. Thanking Wasim Khan and the PCB for their continued support and wishing our boys all the very best with the tour,” tweeted Shahid Khan Afridi who is known as Boom Boom.