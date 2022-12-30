UrduPoint.com

Shahid Afridi’s Eldest Daughter Ties Knot With Naseer Nasir

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 30, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter ties knot with Naseer Nasir

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi also attended the elegant Nikkah ceremony held in Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2022) Aqsa Afridi, the eldest daughter of Pakistan cricket Team’s Chief Selector Shahid Afridi on Friday tied the knot with Naseer Nasir in an elegant ceremony held in Karachi on Friday.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, the left-arm pacer, also attended Aqsa's Nikkah, while he will tie the knot with Ansha Afridi, his fiancée, on February 3.

Shaheen, earlier, along with Shahid Afridi also turned up at National Bank Cricket ground to enjoy fourth day’s match in the second Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Both Afridis looked warm standing against the rail and looking at the field when they were spotted in the ground.

Perhaps it was Afridi’s first public appearance with Shaheen Shah Afridi, his to-be son-in-law, which went viral on the social media.

