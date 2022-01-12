UrduPoint.com

Shahid Afridi’s Visit To NCA Makes Him Feel Nostalgic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2022 | 01:58 PM

Shahid Afridi’s visit to NCA makes him feel nostalgic

The ‘Boom, Boom’ who is the biggest pick of Quetta Gladiators visits NCA for training session.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12th, 2022) Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi said that returning to National cricket Academy (NCA) evoked nostalgia and brought him back many memories.

He was visiting NCA for a training session in Lahore. The Academy has now been named the National High Performance Centre.

Taking to Twitter, Shahid Afridi said that he was visiting NCA after a very long time and it brought back so many memorable flashbacks.

The cricketer said that the facilities at the academy are good and should be offered at other NCA training centres across the country.

He asked, “I had my training session without authorisation, hope that's ok?,”. He also tagged the official Twitter account of Pakistan Cricket board.

Shahid Afridi was the biggest pick for Quetta Gladiators during the players’ draft for HBL Pakistan Super league (PSL) 2022 as they are determined to win the second title when PSL 7 rolls into action January 27.

Afridi who is also known as ‘Boom Boom’ and James Vince joined Quetta Gladiators after leaving Multan Sultans.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore Shahid Afridi Twitter Pakistan Super League James Vince January Afridi Habib Bank Limited Multan Sultans Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

Over 2.91 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered ..

Over 2.91 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

13 minutes ago
 Police arrest 2, recovers liquor, mainpuri recover ..

Police arrest 2, recovers liquor, mainpuri recovered

14 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 166 locally transmitted C ..

Chinese mainland reports 166 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

14 minutes ago
 Almaty Airport to Reopen on Thursday - Kazakh Civi ..

Almaty Airport to Reopen on Thursday - Kazakh Civil Aviation Authority

14 minutes ago
 Police pickets to be set up in jurisdiction of all ..

Police pickets to be set up in jurisdiction of all police stations

15 minutes ago
 China's auto sales up 3.8 pct in 2021

China's auto sales up 3.8 pct in 2021

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.