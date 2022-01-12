Shahid Afridi’s visit to NCA makes him feel nostalgic

(@FahadShabbir)

The ‘Boom, Boom’ who is the biggest pick of Quetta Gladiators visits NCA for training session.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12th, 2022) Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi said that returning to National cricket Academy (NCA) evoked nostalgia and brought him back many memories.

He was visiting NCA for a training session in Lahore. The Academy has now been named the National High Performance Centre.

Taking to Twitter, Shahid Afridi said that he was visiting NCA after a very long time and it brought back so many memorable flashbacks.

The cricketer said that the facilities at the academy are good and should be offered at other NCA training centres across the country.

He asked, “I had my training session without authorisation, hope that's ok?,”. He also tagged the official Twitter account of Pakistan Cricket board.

Shahid Afridi was the biggest pick for Quetta Gladiators during the players’ draft for HBL Pakistan Super league (PSL) 2022 as they are determined to win the second title when PSL 7 rolls into action January 27.

Afridi who is also known as ‘Boom Boom’ and James Vince joined Quetta Gladiators after leaving Multan Sultans.