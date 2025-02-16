Shahid, Asif win matches in Asian Snooker C’ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Pakistani cueists Shahid Aftab and Muhammad Asif earned victories in the ACBS Asian Men Snooker Championship 2025 matches at Doha, Qatar.

According to details received here Sunday, on Day 2nd match results, Shahid Aftab beat Seyang Heo of South Korea 4-2 (14-86(73), 47-58, 56-26, 85-33, 63-54, 72(65)-06) while Asif outplayed Mhanaa Alobaidli of Qatar 4-0 (80-38, 61-43, 63-59, 130(130)-0). The highlight of the championship was Asif’s break of 130.