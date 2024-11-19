Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach

(@Abdulla99267510)

Decision comes in response to Pakistan team’s batting struggles during their recent tour of Australia

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2024) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Shahid Aslam as the new batting coach for the national cricket team, effective Tuesday.

Shahid Aslam’s appointment has now been officially confirmed by the board.

This decision comes in response to the Pakistan team’s batting struggles during their recent tour of Australia.

The PCB said that Aslam will accompany the national team on their upcoming tours to Zimbabwe and South Africa in his new role.

The sources said that Aslam’s appointment was recommended by Aqib Javed, and he has previously been a part of the team’s support staff for several years.

Known for his skills in coaching batters, Aslam is particularly recognized for conducting extended throw-down sessions during training, a practice for which he has gained considerable fame.

The spokesperson also revealed that the PCB is actively seeking a new spin bowling coach, with an appointment expected in the near future.