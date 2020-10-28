UrduPoint.com
Shahid Clinch Deaf Title In Tenpin Bowling

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 02:16 PM

Shahid clinch deaf title in Tenpin Bowling

Syed Shahid won the deaf title of the Azadi-e-Kashmir Tenpin Bowling Championship at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Syed Shahid won the deaf title of the Azadi-e-Kashmir Tenpin Bowling Championship at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

Raheel and Ejaz got 2nd and 3rd positions respectively. President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijaz ur Rehman was the chief guest on the occasion.

Shahid won the deaf title with 109 points while Raheel obtained second position with 108 points and Ejaz got 3rd position with 98 points.

Players from all over the country were participating in nine events categories of the tournament, including singles masters, doubles, deaf, team, women, inter university, inter school, amateur and media.

The concluding and prize distribution ceremony of the championship would be held on October 30 where trophies and certificates will be awarded to the players.

