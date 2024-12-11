Shahid, Imam Guide Nurpur Lions To Win Over Lake City Panthers
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 11, 2024 | 05:39 PM
Chasing a modest 124-run target, Nurpur Lions crossed line in 14.3 overs for loss of two wickets after they were set up by Shahid's potent 4-20 which restricted Lake City Panthers to 123 all out in 19.2 overs
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2024) Fast bowler Shahid Aziz took four wickets while skipper Imam-ul-Haq and Hasan Nawaz hit solid forties to lead Nurpur Lions to an eight-wicket win over Lake City Panthers here at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.
Chasing a modest 124-run target, Nurpur Lions crossed the line in 14.3 overs for the loss of two wickets after they were set up by Shahid's potent 4-20 which restricted Lake City Panthers to 123 all out in 19.2 overs.
Imam and Hasan set up the win with a confident 79-run opening stand in 9.1 overs. Hasan hit three sixes and four boundaries in his fiery 31-ball 44 while Imam's 38-ball 45 had five hits to the rope. Pakistan U19 batter Shahzaib Khan chipped in with a 17-ball 28 not out, cracking two sixes and a four.
With the win, Nurpur Lions opened their account in the five-team competition after losing their first two games. Lake City Panthers have now lost two and won one in their three outings.
Sent into bat, Panthers lost opener Sharjeel Khan for five before Umar Siddiq, who scored a 28-ball 26 with two sixes and as many fours, added 45 for the second wicket with Haider Ali (26, 20b, 2x4s, 1x6).
Shahid, Khushdil Shah (2-26) and Musa Khan (2-32) triggered a middle-order collapse which saw Lake City Panthers slumping from 62-1 to 99-6. It was Danish Aziz who rescued Panthers to a respectable total with a solid 27-ball 34 which were studded with four boundaries and a six.
Scores in brief:
Match 6 – Nurpur Lions beat Lake City Panthers by eight wickets at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Lake City Panthers 123 all out in 19.2 overs (Danish Aziz 34, Haider Ali 26, Umar Siddiq 26; Shahid Aziz 4-20, Khushdil Shah 2-26, Musa Khan 2-32)
Nurpur Lions 126-2 in 14.3 overs (Imam-ul-Haq 45, Hasan Nawaz 44, Shahzaib Khan 28 not out)
Player of the match: Shahid Aziz (Nurpur Lions)
Tomorrow’s fixtures: ABL Stallions vs UMT Markhors at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (11am); Engro Dolphins vs Nurpur Lions at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (3pm)
