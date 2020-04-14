Shahid Khan Afridi makes condition offer to work with brands

(@fidahassanain)

The cricketer says that he has played with renowned brands but during these hard times, he will play with brands free cost to collect ration and funds for underprivileged people.

Peshawar: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2020) Renowned cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi on Tuesday made a conditional offer to work for different brands to collect ration and funds for the disadvantaged people suffering from Coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Shahid Khan Afridi said that he was lucky to work with different brands but said that now he did not want to play for money but wanted to play with the brands which got affected by the virus free of cost and personal fee. He said that he was ready to work with the brands in exchange of funds and ration for disadvantaged people during these hard times.

He wrote: “I have been lucky to have worked with many brands for ads/promotion. Now working first hand with the ones suffering during COVID-19, I have a proposal to all brands: I will work with brands for free personally - I just want ration and funds in return,”.

He is already running a campaign titled “Donate Karo Na” on social media to support underprivileged during Coronavirus lockdown.

The laborers and daily wagers are facing huge trouble due to the lockdowns due to Coronavirus in the country.