UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahid Khan Afridi Opposes JUI-F's Azadi March

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 59 seconds ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 04:13 PM

Shahid Khan Afridi opposes JUI-F's Azadi March

The cricketer says that at least two-year time should be given to Imran govt.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-17th Oct, 2019) former cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi has opposed Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam- Fazal (JUI-F)'s Azadi March, saying that everything should be in the best interest of the country.
Shahid Afridi who is addressed by his fans "Boom, boom" said that the schools and college should remain open, because the people wanted to spend happy life and wanted to prosper and therefore, dharnas (sit-ins) should not be held. Addressing an event in Lahore, Afridi favored the government saying that at least two years should be given to the government.

"Pakistan is 70 to 72 years old and the problems here are very old, therefore, minimum two years time must be given to Imran Khan's government," said Shahid Khan Afridi.

On Octobe 17, Afridi gave the same kind dof statment in which he asked the political parties to give time to PTI's government.

On other hand hand, Federal cabinet is likely to announce decisions regarding JUI-F's Azadi March in Islamabad. The meeting with 13-point agenda will also discuss the multi-storey buildings issue and vacant posts with various ministries.

JUI-F Chief has set Oct 31 as the date to hold Azadi March in Islamabad against the government. Howeverr, the government committee's head Pervez Khattak said that they signed an agreement wwith JUI-F and if they failed to follow the agreed point strict action would be taken against the protestors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pervez Khattak Azadi March Same Afridi Event Government Cabinet Agreement Best

Recent Stories

Preliminary Date of Next Normandy-Format Meeting S ..

7 minutes ago

French police probe mosque attacker's motive

4 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia requested to increase Pakistani manpo ..

3 minutes ago

Man kills brother in Pishin

4 minutes ago

Director General National Accountability Bureau (N ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow City Court Leaves Baring Vostok Founder Cal ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.