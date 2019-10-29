(@fidahassanain)

The cricketer says that at least two-year time should be given to Imran govt.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-17th Oct, 2019) former cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi has opposed Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam- Fazal (JUI-F)'s Azadi March, saying that everything should be in the best interest of the country.

Shahid Afridi who is addressed by his fans "Boom, boom" said that the schools and college should remain open, because the people wanted to spend happy life and wanted to prosper and therefore, dharnas (sit-ins) should not be held. Addressing an event in Lahore, Afridi favored the government saying that at least two years should be given to the government.

"Pakistan is 70 to 72 years old and the problems here are very old, therefore, minimum two years time must be given to Imran Khan's government," said Shahid Khan Afridi.

On Octobe 17, Afridi gave the same kind dof statment in which he asked the political parties to give time to PTI's government.

On other hand hand, Federal cabinet is likely to announce decisions regarding JUI-F's Azadi March in Islamabad. The meeting with 13-point agenda will also discuss the multi-storey buildings issue and vacant posts with various ministries.

JUI-F Chief has set Oct 31 as the date to hold Azadi March in Islamabad against the government. Howeverr, the government committee's head Pervez Khattak said that they signed an agreement wwith JUI-F and if they failed to follow the agreed point strict action would be taken against the protestors.