Shahid Khan Afridi turns 44

The fans and friends extend birthday wishes to legendary player known as “Boom, Boom” on his special day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21, 2021) Former Captain and all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi has turned 44 years old today.

The fans and friends are extending birthday wishes on social media.

Multan Sultan--the PSL team for which he is playing has also wished him birthday.

Taking to Twitter, Shahid Khan Afridi responded to his fans and friends on social media, saying that “Thank you very much for all the lovely birthday wishes - 44 today! My family and my fans are my biggest assets. Really enjoying my stint with Multan and hope to produce match winning performances for all MS fans,”.

Now a days, Afridi who is known as “Boom Boom” is playing for Multan Sultans in 6th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The colleagues have also wished him birthday.