UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahid Khan Afridi Urges People To Ensure Social Distancing

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 07:30 PM

Shahid Khan Afridi urges people to ensure social distancing

Shahid Khan Afridi also appeals to the PM for blood supply to the children suffering from Thalassemia.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2020) Pakistani cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi urged the people to practice social distancing in order to prevent spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Shahid Khan Afridi shared a quote of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), saying that “None of you will believe until you love for your brother what you love for yourself,”

He gave reference of Bukhari and Muslim.

The Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said :

“None of you will believe until you love for your brother what you love for yourself,”.

In another message, Shahid Khan Afridi appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan for provision of blood to the children suffering from Thalassemia. He also expressed determination to free Pakistan from Coronavirus and requested the people to stay at their homes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Twitter Afridi Muslim From Blood Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Punjab Government Officials begin Video Conferenci ..

9 minutes ago

Quarantine centers, RRT form in 10 AJK districts: ..

12 minutes ago

Interior Ministry approves deployment of Pak Army ..

29 minutes ago

Cooperation is required to overcome current situat ..

32 minutes ago

Violators of preventive measures to face fine, jai ..

32 minutes ago

Hong Kong bars non-residents, limits alcohol over ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.