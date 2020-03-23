Shahid Khan Afridi urges people to ensure social distancing

(@fidahassanain)

Shahid Khan Afridi also appeals to the PM for blood supply to the children suffering from Thalassemia.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2020) Pakistani cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi urged the people to practice social distancing in order to prevent spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Shahid Khan Afridi shared a quote of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), saying that “None of you will believe until you love for your brother what you love for yourself,”

He gave reference of Bukhari and Muslim.

The Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said :

“None of you will believe until you love for your brother what you love for yourself,”.

In another message, Shahid Khan Afridi appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan for provision of blood to the children suffering from Thalassemia. He also expressed determination to free Pakistan from Coronavirus and requested the people to stay at their homes.