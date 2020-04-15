Shahid Khan Afridi’s photo with the youngest daughter wins hearts

(@fidahassanain)

The legendary cricketer says that he is blessed to be surrounded by his angles

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2020) Popular cricket star Shahid Khan Afridi shared his charming photo with his youngest daughter, saying that he was blessed to be surrounded by his angles.

He smiled and Arwa also smiled to see her father.

Taking to Twitter, the cricket legend wrote: “Blessed to be surrounded by my angels Arwa & Asmara.

Asmara was waiting for Arwa to wake-up and give her that million Dollar smile. So much joy & love my daughters give me,they make my mornings & my whole day worth it.May Allah bless them.Take good care and love your children,”

Earlier, he shared photos with the children and families of martyred police officials with a caption, “A day well spent with children and families of the martyrs of KPK police & giving gifts as a token of appreciation,”.