Shahid Khan Claims Mr. Physic KP Bodybuilding Title

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:46 PM

Shahid Khan claims Mr. Physic KP Bodybuilding title

Shahid Khan of Peshawar claimed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mr. Physic title after a tough decide for the sitting judge with another promising Tauseef of District Nowshera in the All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and District Peshawar level bodybuilding competitions here at local club on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Shahid Khan of Peshawar claimed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mr. Physic title after a tough decide for the sitting judge with another promising Tauseef of District Nowshera in the All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and District Peshawar level bodybuilding competitions here at local club on Tuesday.

The participation of the spectators were limited in the main hall because of the third wave of coronavirus infection, however, there were a lot of spectators waiting outside for the final result. Shahid Khan won the title of Mr. Physic Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Tauseef (Nowshera) won the title of Junior Mr. Physics.

More than 120 bodybuilders from different districts of the province including Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Nowshera, Swat, Dir, Dera Ismail Khan participated in these competitions organized by Ustad Ismail Gym.

The muscle men competed in six different weight category classes while the players had tough contests in the Mr. and Junior Mr. Physic Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In the 60 kg weight category competitions, Peshawar's Waqarne claimed gold medal, followed by Anis Durrani with Silver and Usman got bronze medals, in 65kg, Khatib of Peshawar won gold, Amjad of Peshawar won silver and Naeem of Bannu won bronze.

Naqibullah of Nowshera won gold medal in 70kg, Arshad of Mardan came second and Bilal Jan of Peshawar got bronze medal.

In the 75kg weight category, Saleem of Peshawar won gold, Jawad of Kohat won silver and Yasir of Peshawar won bronze medals. Khan Salar of Nowshera won gold medal in 80kg while Zahid of Dir won silver and Asad of Bannu won bronze medals.

Former International Bodybuilding Ejaz Ahmed, Ustad Muhammad Ismail Khan and Taj Muhammad Khan of the District Peshawar Bodybuilding were the judges in these competitions.

The special guest on this occasion was Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam District Peshawar Amir Maulana Abdul Haseeb, who gave away trophies, medals and certificates to the position holders.

On the occasion, Haji Rahim Jan, Chairman Provincial Bodybuilding Association, Zain Khan, President Peshawar District Association, Zubair Khan, Finance Secretary and Haroon Khan, Information Secretary were present.

Maulana Abdul Haseeb lauded the efforts of Ustad Muhammad Ismail Khan for involving players of various clubs from all over the province in health activities and urged upon the youth to take active participation in sports rather then going for negative activities and use of drugs.

He also appreciated Directorate of Sports KP for extending support to the organizing committee. He said youth are the future of Pakistan and they should concentrate on their mental and physical health so they could serve the country in a better way.



More Stories From Sports

